Coles County reports 1 COVID-19 death, bringing total to 90

CHARLESTON — Another Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced Wednesday.

A report from the Coles County Health Department said the additional death from the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county's total to 90.

The health department's report also said another seven county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 5,287.

In addition to the deaths, the total includes six county residents who are currently hospitalized, 125 who are recovering from the disease and 5,066 who have recovered, the health department indicated.

