Coles County reports 1 COVID-related death; 34 new cases

CHARLESTON - The Coles County Health Department reported one death and 34 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. 

The latest numbers brings the total positive cases to 14,876 since the pandemic began in March 2020. The total number of deaths stands at 159.

The health department also reported that 43.50% of Coles County residents are vaccinated, with 47.13% receiving at least on dose as of Feb. 9.

Currently, there are 29 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and out of those hospitalized, four are in the Critical Care Unit. Four others are being monitored in the COVID @ Home program.

Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus. 

