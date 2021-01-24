Coles County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Sunday; vaccine appointments still full

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department announced late Sunday morning that 10 new COVID-19 cases have ben identified in the county and that local vaccine appointments are still full.

Sunday's new figures have increased Coles County's total COVID-19 case count to 4,908 since the pandemic began. The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported that Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the first identified case of COVID-19 in the state.

Coles County's current total encompasses 11 hospitalizations, 173 recovering, 4,642 recovered and 82 deaths. That total includes 19 new cases that were announced Saturday evening.

"Unfortunately, all Coles County COVID-19 vaccine and vaccine appointments are currently full and the phone line for registration is not available," the health department said.

The vaccine appointments have been full for a few days now, as reported in previous health department press releases.

