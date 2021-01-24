 Skip to main content
Coles County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Sunday; vaccine appointments still full
Coles County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Sunday; vaccine appointments still full

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department announced late Sunday morning that 10 new COVID-19 cases have ben identified in the county and that local vaccine appointments are still full.

Sunday's new figures have increased Coles County's total COVID-19 case count to 4,908 since the pandemic began. The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported that Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the first identified case of COVID-19 in the state.

Coles County's current total encompasses 11 hospitalizations, 173 recovering, 4,642 recovered and 82 deaths. That total includes 19 new cases that were announced Saturday evening.

"Unfortunately, all Coles County COVID-19 vaccine and vaccine appointments are currently full and the phone line for registration is not available," the health department said.

The vaccine appointments have been full for a few days now, as reported in previous health department press releases.

"While we understand the urgency and frustration when it comes to vaccine rollout, we are asking our community to remain patient," the health department said. "We know the supply of vaccines does not currently meet the demand, and are doing everything in our power to vaccinate everyone in Phase 1A and 1B as safely, quickly, and as fairly as possible."

Community members are encouraged to watch the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and Coles County Health Department websites and social media for next available vaccine appointments. They are also advised to register for the CodeRED alert system to receive the latest vaccine information. Using a cellphone, text the keyword "ColesAlerts" to the number 99411.

"As Illinois and its counties await greater supplies and ramp up vaccination, we can all do our part to fight the COVID. Keep wearing your mask and practicing social distancing," the health department said.

IDPH on Sunday reported 3,292 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 40 additional deaths. The state has now reported a total of 1,101,819 cases, including 18,750 deaths, since the pandemic began.

