Coles County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has reported that a total of 10 additional laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified Saturday-Monday.

According to the health department, the new figures have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 5,862. The total comprises six current hospitalizations, 35 actively recovering, 5,722 recovered, and 99 deceased.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The health department reported that 14,842 eligible Coles County residents, 29.17% of the total population, have been fully vaccinated. It reported that 39.92% of eligible Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated.

On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 933 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide, including 10 additional deaths. The state is reporting a total of 1,376,411 cases, including 22,633 deaths, since the pandemic started.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.