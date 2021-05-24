 Skip to main content
Coles County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases
COVID | LOCAL, STATE

Coles County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

Getting an extra hour of sleep each night decreases the risk of Covid-19 infection by 12 per cent, according to a new study.

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has reported that a total of 10 additional laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified Saturday-Monday.

According to the health department, the new figures have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 5,862. The total comprises six current hospitalizations, 35 actively recovering, 5,722 recovered, and 99 deceased.

The health department reported that 14,842 eligible Coles County residents, 29.17% of the total population, have been fully vaccinated. It reported that 39.92% of eligible Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated.

On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 933 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide, including 10 additional deaths. The state is reporting a total of 1,376,411 cases, including 22,633 deaths, since the pandemic started.

