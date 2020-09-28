Coles County reports 11 more COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Monday announced 11 more residents have tested positive for coronavirus.
To date, health official say there have been 1,535 confirmed cases. Of those, 1,361 residents have recovered, 141 are recovering, three are hospitalized and 30 have died.
After multiple weeks on the state’s warning list for exceeding the state’s coronavirus metrics in several categories, the Coles County’s numbers have stabilized, leading state officials remove it from that list.
In Shelby County, health officials said Monday that seven more residents, four of which involving a long-term care facility, have positive for COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health officials on Monday said the rate of positive test results had reached 8% in Region 1, which extends from DeKalb and Boone counties west to the Iowa border, on Sept. 25, the most recent day those statistics were recorded. A region that has three consecutive days of positivity rates above 8% is subject to increased mitigations that include limited capacity indoors and restrictions for restaurants and bars.
Region 4 in the Metro East area already has increased restrictions. Its daily test positivity rate increased for the first time in 10 days, to 7.1%. A region must have a positivity rate below 6.5 percent for a 14-day period to have increased restrictions lifted. The IDPH placed additional restrictions on bars, restaurants and social gatherings in Region 4 on Aug. 18.
Region 7, which includes Kankakee and Will counties, got out from under increased restrictions 10 days ago.
Region 6, which includes Coles and Shelby counties, has a positivity rate of 2.2%
Statewide, the test positivity 7-day rolling average is now at 3.7%, an increase of one-tenth of a percentage point since Friday. Total cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois reached 289,639 the IDPH reported Monday.
The statewide recovery rate is 96%, according to the state.
From Saturday through Monday, the state averaged 1,918 new cases and 52,394 test results daily. There were 1,709 new cases reported in the previous 24 hours Monday, and 13 additional virus-related deaths. There now have been 8,614 Illinoisans killed by COVID-19.
The IDPH reported 52 deaths from Saturday to Monday. With 41,142 tests reported in the previous 24 hours, the test positivity rate statewide was 4.15%, the IDPH said. That’s a full percentage point higher than the rate reported Sunday.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
