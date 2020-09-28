Coles County reports 11 more COVID-19 cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Monday announced 11 more residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

To date, health official say there have been 1,535 confirmed cases. Of those, 1,361 residents have recovered, 141 are recovering, three are hospitalized and 30 have died.

After multiple weeks on the state’s warning list for exceeding the state’s coronavirus metrics in several categories, the Coles County’s numbers have stabilized, leading state officials remove it from that list.

In Shelby County, health officials said Monday that seven more residents, four of which involving a long-term care facility, have positive for COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health officials on Monday said the rate of positive test results had reached 8% in Region 1, which extends from DeKalb and Boone counties west to the Iowa border, on Sept. 25, the most recent day those statistics were recorded. A region that has three consecutive days of positivity rates above 8% is subject to increased mitigations that include limited capacity indoors and restrictions for restaurants and bars.