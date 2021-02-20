Coles County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported on Saturday that 11 additional laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified in the county.

According to the health department, the new cases have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 5,249. The total consists of six current hospitalizations, 150 actively recovering, 5,004 recovered and 89 deaths.

The health department reported that COVID-19 vaccine first doses will be limited during the next couple of weeks as it works through the approved vaccination phases. When additional first doses are available, the health department and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center will share this information via www.sarahbush.org/vaccines, social media and the CodeRED alert system.

Community members can register for CodeRED and receive the latest vaccine information by visiting http://bit.ly/ColesCodeRed or texting the ColesAlerts keyword to the number 99411.