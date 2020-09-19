 Skip to main content
Coles County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases
Coles County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported Saturday that 11 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified locally.

The health department reported in a news release that these new numbers have brought the total case count for Coles County to 1,398, with six currently hospitalized, 1,201 recovered, 27 deceased, and 164 recovering.

Coles County has remained in the state's orange warning level for COVID-19 case levels for an additional week, the health department reported. Coles County reportedly has 224 cases per 100,000, with the state target being less than 50 per 100,000, for the week of September 6-12, and the county positivity rate is 8.7%, with the target being less than or equal to 8%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,529 new confirmed cases and 25 additional deaths.

Two Edgar County women, one in her 70s and another in her 80s, were among the deaths.

To date, the state is reporting a total of 272,856 cases and 8,436 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 12-18 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,286 specimens for a total of 5,057,142.

As of Friday night, 1,469 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 326 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

