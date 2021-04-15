 Skip to main content
Coles County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases
Coles County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Top U.S. health officials urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, saying U.S. regulators' pause on Johnson & Johnson shots should boost confidence in the vaccines' safety and not the other way around. Colette Luke has more.

CHARLESTON — Eleven more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Thursday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 5,638.

Of those, four county residents are currently hospitalized and 46 are recovering from the disease, the release said. It also said 5,494 have recovered from the disease and 94 are deceased.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 3,581 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 40 additional deaths.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

