Coles County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Eleven more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Thursday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 5,638.

Of those, four county residents are currently hospitalized and 46 are recovering from the disease, the release said. It also said 5,494 have recovered from the disease and 94 are deceased.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 3,581 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 40 additional deaths.

