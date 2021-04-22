Coles County reports 12 COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 12 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Thursday.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department said positive cases of the coronavirus-caused disease are increasing, though the percentage of positive cases is fluctuating.
The release said the latest daily positive test rate for the county, as of Monday, was 3.2%. On Wednesday, the health department indicated that the most recent rate available at that time was 8.1%.
The news release also said just less than 24% of the county’s population have been vaccinated against COVID-19. It said all Illinois residents age 16 and older are now eligible to be vaccinated.
Also in the release, health department officials said anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should stay home, consult with a health care provider and be tested.
It also said the new cases reported Thursday brought the county’s total to 5,701.
Of those, seven county residents are currently hospitalized and 94 are recovering from the disease, the release said. It also said 5,506 have recovered and 94 are deceased.