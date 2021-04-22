Coles County reports 12 COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 12 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Thursday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said positive cases of the coronavirus-caused disease are increasing, though the percentage of positive cases is fluctuating.

The release said the latest daily positive test rate for the county, as of Monday, was 3.2%. On Wednesday, the health department indicated that the most recent rate available at that time was 8.1%.

The news release also said just less than 24% of the county’s population have been vaccinated against COVID-19. It said all Illinois residents age 16 and older are now eligible to be vaccinated.

Also in the release, health department officials said anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should stay home, consult with a health care provider and be tested.

It also said the new cases reported Thursday brought the county’s total to 5,701.