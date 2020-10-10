 Skip to main content
Coles County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases
CHARLESTON — An additional 12 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Saturday.

The new cases brought the county's total number of cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to 1,707, a news release from the Coles County Health Department said.

Of those, two people are hospitalized, 146 are recovering, 1,523 have recovered and 36 are deceased the news release said.

Mattoon location added for COVID-19 testing, flu shots

It also said the county is in the state's "orange" warning level that indicates signs of increased numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The county's rate of cases per 100,000 is 181 while the state target is 50 or less and its percentage of positive tests is 8.3% while the state target is 8% or less, the release said.

In the release, health department officials urged continued following of guidelines to prevent spread of the virus to help reduce the risk of the county being placed under more stringent state restrictions.

The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday reported 2,905 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 31 additional confirmed deaths.

