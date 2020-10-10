Coles County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 12 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Saturday.

The new cases brought the county's total number of cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to 1,707, a news release from the Coles County Health Department said.

Of those, two people are hospitalized, 146 are recovering, 1,523 have recovered and 36 are deceased the news release said.

It also said the county is in the state's "orange" warning level that indicates signs of increased numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The county's rate of cases per 100,000 is 181 while the state target is 50 or less and its percentage of positive tests is 8.3% while the state target is 8% or less, the release said.