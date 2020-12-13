 Skip to main content
Coles County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases
Coles County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported on Sunday that 13 new laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the county.

The health department reported that the total case count for Coles County since the pandemic began has now increased to 3,864. That current total reportedly includes 13 hospitalized, 283 recovering, 3,502 recovered, and 66 deceased.

On Sunday, the health department also issued a reminder that free COVID-19 community testing will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday at Eastern Illinois University's Lantz Arena Fieldhouse. Drive-through and walk-up options for the testing will be provided during the event, which is being offered by EIU along with the county and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Preregistration and other information is available at eiu.edu/covid/testing.php.

Earlier Sunday, the state public health department reported 7,216 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 115 additional deaths.

Currently, the state is reporting a total of 848,904 cases, including 14,291 deaths. As of Saturday night, 5,073 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,080 patients were in the intensive care unit and 612 were on ventilators.

