Coles County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has reported that 13 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Saturday.

The health department reported that the total case count for Coles County is now 1,158, with 11 hospitalized, 784 recovered, 22 deceased, and 341 recovering. The department also reported that Coles County has 328 cases per 100,000, with the state target being less than 50 per 100,000; and the county has a positivity rate of 8.5%, with the target being less than or equal to 8%.

Coles County level COVID-19 risk metrics information is posted at https://dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics?county=Coles.

Illinois health authorities reported 2,806 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, one day after a recently discovered backlog of tests added more than 5,000 cases to the statewide totals.

Illinois has reported 248,177 cases and 8,166 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

About 96% of people have recovered. The state data showed health authorities received lab results for a total of 61,935 tests during the past 24 hours.