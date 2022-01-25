Coles County reports 139 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

MATTOON — The Coles County Health Department reported 139 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The latest numbers bring the total positive cases to 13,858 since the pandemic began in March 2020. The total number of deaths stands at 153.

The health department also reported that only 43.05% of Coles County residents are vaccinated, with 46.91% receiving at least one dose as of Jan. 24.

Currently, there are 41 COVID patients hospitalized at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, with 13 patients vaccinated and 28 unvaccinated, including two children under the age of five.

Out of those hospitalized are eight in the critical care unit. Twenty-one others are being monitored under the hospital’s COVID@Home program.

The first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as the Johnson & Johnson, are available at the Mattoon Walk-In Clinic, 200 Dettro Drive, and the Charleston Walk-In Clinic, 2040 Lincoln Ave., Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Individuals ages 12 and older interested in getting a booster dose may receive a Pfizer booster from either location, with no appointment necessary.

