You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
0 comments
top story
CORONAVIRUS | LOCAL

Coles County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has announced that 15 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified locally on Wednesday.

A health department press release reported that this number increased Coles County's case count to 435, with four currently hospitalized, 303 recovered, 19 deceased, and 109 recovering.

Last week, the department reported that it is receiving a high volume of COVID-19 positive cases throughout each day, and that its highest priority is isolating and quarantining all positive cases and their contacts within 24 hours of receiving their test results. It reported that COVID-19 is "widely spread" in Coles County, so community members should protect themselves as if anyone coming in contact with them is a potential exposure.

“Coles County is experiencing a high number of positive cases. We want to prevent Region 6 from going back to Phase 3," said health department Administrator Diana Stenger of the state's phases for easing COVID-19 related public health restrictions. "Wearing masks, social distancing, washing your hands, and staying home when you are ill are known to slow the spread of COVID-19 virus."

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?

INSIDE

1,467 new cases confirmed in Illinois. NEWS, A3

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Financial aid keeps students afloat during coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News