Coles County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has announced that 15 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified locally on Wednesday.

A health department press release reported that this number increased Coles County's case count to 435, with four currently hospitalized, 303 recovered, 19 deceased, and 109 recovering.

Last week, the department reported that it is receiving a high volume of COVID-19 positive cases throughout each day, and that its highest priority is isolating and quarantining all positive cases and their contacts within 24 hours of receiving their test results. It reported that COVID-19 is "widely spread" in Coles County, so community members should protect themselves as if anyone coming in contact with them is a potential exposure.

“Coles County is experiencing a high number of positive cases. We want to prevent Region 6 from going back to Phase 3," said health department Administrator Diana Stenger of the state's phases for easing COVID-19 related public health restrictions. "Wearing masks, social distancing, washing your hands, and staying home when you are ill are known to slow the spread of COVID-19 virus."