Coles County reports 145 new COVID-19 cases for the week

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has reported that 145 additional laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified in the county during the week of Aug. 15-20.
The health department reported that the new cases consisted of 10 on Aug. 15; 34, Aug. 16; 16, Aug. 17; 34, Aug. 18; 32, Aug. 19; and 19, Aug. 20.
"Coles County is reporting the COVID-19 Delta variant and it is highly contagious," the health department reported. The first Delta variant case in Coles County was reported in late July.
Community members are encouraged to wear masks, social distance, wash their hands and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The health department reported that 35.66% of Coles County residents have been fully vaccinated.
According to the health department, the new figures have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 6,459. That total consists of 6,182 recovered, 176 recovering and 101 deceased.
