Coles County reports 147 COVID-19 cases Wednesday

MATTOON — The Coles County Health Department reported 147 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. 

The latest numbers bring the total positive cases to 14,005 since the pandemic began in March 2020. The total number of deaths stands at 153. 

The health department also reported that 43.07% of Coles County residents are vaccinated, with 46.95% receiving at least one dose as of Jan. 25.

Currently, there are 42 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and out of those hospitalized, seven are in the Critical Care Unit. Twenty-two others are being monitored in the COVID @ Home program.

The first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as the Johnson & Johnson, are available at the Mattoon Walk-In Clinic, 200 Dettro Drive, and the Charleston Walk-In Clinic, 2040 Lincoln Ave., Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

