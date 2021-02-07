Coles County reports 16 additional COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported on Sunday that 16 additional laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified in the county.

According to the health department, the new figures have increased Coles County's COVID-19 case total since the pandemic began to 5,108. That total consists of four current hospitalizations, 179 recovering, 4,837 recovered, and 88 deaths.

The health department reported that it continues to receive weekly vaccine allotments in small amounts. Community members are encouraged to visit https://www.sarahbush.org/vaccines and health department websites and social media for the next available vaccine appointments.

Coles County residents are also asked to continue monitoring the CodeRED alert system for messages about vaccine information. CodeRED alerts will inform them of vaccine clinics and how to register. The CodeRED alert does not indicate they have an appointment. The health department reported that there is not an option to call and be placed on a waiting list at this time.

