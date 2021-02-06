 Skip to main content
Coles County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases
CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has reported that 16 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified in the county on Saturday.

According to the health department, the new figures have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 5,092. The total consists of five current hospitalizations, 163 recovering, 4,836 recovered, and 88 deaths.

The health department reported that it continues to receive weekly COVID-19 vaccine allotments in small amounts. Community members are encouraged to visit https://www.sarahbush.org/vaccines and Coles County Health Department websites and social media for information on the next available vaccine appointments.

Community members are also encouraged to monitor the CodeRED alert system for messages on vaccine information. The CodeRED alert will inform them of vaccine clinics and how to register. The CodeRED alert does not indicate if they have an appointment. The health department reported that there is not an option to call and be placed on a waiting list at this time.

To register for CodeRED alerts, visit http://bit.ly/ColesCodeRed or use a cell phone to text the keyword ColesAlerts to the number 99411.

The state on Saturday reported a total of 1,635,925 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,132,025. A total of 1,294,498 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 188,351 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 49,909 doses. Yesterday, Illinois set a new one-day vaccination record with a total of 63,080 doses administered.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 3,062 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, including 60 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,144,281 cases, including 19,585 deaths.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

