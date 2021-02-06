Coles County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has reported that 16 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified in the county on Saturday.

According to the health department, the new figures have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 5,092. The total consists of five current hospitalizations, 163 recovering, 4,836 recovered, and 88 deaths.

The health department reported that it continues to receive weekly COVID-19 vaccine allotments in small amounts. Community members are encouraged to visit https://www.sarahbush.org/vaccines and Coles County Health Department websites and social media for information on the next available vaccine appointments.

Community members are also encouraged to monitor the CodeRED alert system for messages on vaccine information. The CodeRED alert will inform them of vaccine clinics and how to register. The CodeRED alert does not indicate if they have an appointment. The health department reported that there is not an option to call and be placed on a waiting list at this time.

