Coles County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases
CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported that 16 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Thursday in the county.

The health department said these new figures have increased the total case count for Coles County since the pandemic began to 4,271. This total includes nine currently hospitalized, 318 recovering, 3,874 recovered, and 70 deceased.

"Coles County Health Department wishes everyone a safe holiday season," the department said. "Please be safe and follow the three W's — wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance."

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,037 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, including 96 additional deaths. The state is now reporting a total of 925,107 cases, including 15,643 deaths, in 102 counties.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

