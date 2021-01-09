 Skip to main content
Coles County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases
Coles County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported 17 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case on Saturday.

The new COVID-19 cases reportedly have increased Coles County's total case county to 4,669 since the pandemic began. This total includes 10 currently hospitalized, 304 recovering, 4,281 recovered, and 74 deceased.

On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,717 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 101 additional deaths. The state has now reported a total of 1,024,039 cases, including 17,494 deaths, since the pandemic began.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

