Coles County reports 19 additional COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Tuesday reported 19 additional laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the health department, Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began is now 5,865. Of those, three are hospitalized, 25 are recovering, 5,738 have recovered, and 99 have died.

The health department reported that 14,842 eligible Coles County residents, 29.22% of the total population, have been fully vaccinated. It reported that 40.12% of eligible Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 808 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 17 additional deaths. The state is reporting a total of 1,377,249 cases, including 22,650 deaths, since the pandemic started.

