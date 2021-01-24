Coles County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases; vaccine appointments still full

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department announced Saturday evening that 19 new COVID-19 cases have ben identified in Coles County and that local vaccine appointments are still full.
Saturday's new figures have increased Coles County's total COVID-19 case count to 4,898 since the pandemic began. The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported that Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the first identified case of COVID-19 in the state.
Coles County's current total encompasses 12 current hospitalizations, 182 recovering, 4,622 recovered and 82 deaths.
The Coles County Health Department reiterated that all of the county's weekly allotment of vaccines has been administered, so county COVID-19 vaccine appointments remain full and the phone line for registration is still not available.
"While we understand the urgency and frustration when it comes to vaccine rollout, we are asking our community to remain patient," the health department said. "We know the supply of vaccines does not currently meet the demand, and are doing everything in our power to vaccinate everyone in Phase 1A and 1B as safely, quickly, and as fairly as possible."
Community members are encouraged to watch the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and Coles County Health Department websites and social media for next available vaccine appointments. They are also advised to register for the CodeRED alert system to receive the latest vaccine information. Using a cellphone, text the keyword "ColesAlerts" to the number 99411.
"As Illinois and its counties await greater supplies and ramp up vaccination, we can all do our part to fight the COVID. Keep wearing your mask and practicing social distancing," the health department said.
IDPH on Saturday reported 5,152 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 97 additional deaths. The state is now reporting a total of 1,098,527 cases, including 18,711 deaths, since the pandemic began.