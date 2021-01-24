Coles County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases; vaccine appointments still full

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department announced Saturday evening that 19 new COVID-19 cases have ben identified in Coles County and that local vaccine appointments are still full.

Saturday's new figures have increased Coles County's total COVID-19 case count to 4,898 since the pandemic began. The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported that Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the first identified case of COVID-19 in the state.

Coles County's current total encompasses 12 current hospitalizations, 182 recovering, 4,622 recovered and 82 deaths.

The Coles County Health Department reiterated that all of the county's weekly allotment of vaccines has been administered, so county COVID-19 vaccine appointments remain full and the phone line for registration is still not available.

