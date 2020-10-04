Coles County reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department said Sunday that two additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified in the county.

The health department said the new figure has brought the total case count for Coles County to 1,617, with nine currently hospitalized, 1,437 recovered, 32 deceased, and 139 recovering.

Coles County's COVID-19 risk metrics level was recently moved into the state's "orange" warning level. Orange indicates there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county.

The health department reported that Coles County had 226 cases per 100,000, with the state's target being less than 50 per 100,000, for the week of Sept. 20-26. The county's positivity rate was 8.6%, with the target being less than or equal to 8%, it said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,453 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 17 additional confirmed deaths.

