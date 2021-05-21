Coles County reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Two more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Friday.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department reported the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The release said the new cases brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,852.
Of those, four county residents are hospitalized with the disease and 29 are recovering, the release said. It said 5,720 have recovered and 99 county residents have died from the disease.
The release also included a reminder about an Illinois National Guard COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Sarah Bush Lincoln Lumpkin Family Center for Health Education, Entrance C, 1000 Health Center Drive in Mattoon.
The single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available to individuals who live in Illinois and are age 18 or older. Walk-ins will be accepted.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 1,573 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 21 additional deaths.
To date, the state has reported a total of 1,373,457 cases, including 22,556 deaths.
In addition, 64% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 47% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.