Coles County reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Monday announced the death of two additional Coles County residents with COVID-19.
"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends," the health department said. "We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loves ones in this very difficult time."
The health department also reported that nine additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified in the county. The department said the new figure has brought the total case count for Coles County to 1,626, with four currently hospitalized, 1,462 recovered, 34 deceased, and 126 recovering.
Coles County's COVID-19 risk metrics level was recently moved into the state's "orange" warning level. Orange indicates there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county.
The health department reported that Coles County had 226 cases per 100,000, with the state's target being less than 50 per 100,000, for the week of Sept. 20-26. It said the county's positivity rate was 8.6%, with the target being less than or equal to 8%.
The Shelby County Health Department announced Monday that 12 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, 10 of which are associated a local long-term care facility. To date, 448 county residents have tested positive for coronavirus.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,853 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, including 14 additional confirmed deaths.
To date, the state said there have been 303,394 cases, including 8,805 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 is 3.4%.
