 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Coles County reports 2 COVID-related deaths Tuesday

  • 0

CHARLESTON — The Coles County health officials announced two COVID-related deaths on Tuesday. 

The deaths bring the county's total since the pandemic began to 165. 

Mattoon Middle School spelling bee winners advance

Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus. 

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Blinken cancels meeting with Russia's Lavrov

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News