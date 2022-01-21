Coles County reports 2 deaths from COVID

CHARLESTON — Health officials on Friday announced two additional COVID-related deaths in Coles County.
Since their last report on Jan. 18, the county has reported 483 positive cases.
The latest numbers bring the total deaths to 152 and total positive cases to 13,406 since the pandemic began.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also Friday reported 183,722 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including an increase of 746 deaths since Jan. 14.
