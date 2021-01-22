Coles County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 20 new cases, full vaccination appointments

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department announced the deaths of two additional county residents with COVID-19 and the identification of 20 new cases on Friday, and that local vaccine appointments are currently full.

Friday's new figures have increased Coles County's total COVID-19 case count since the pandemic began to 4,879. The total encompasses 11 current hospitalizations, 176 recovering, 4,610 recovered and 82 deaths.

The health department said that as it has administered all of Coles County's weekly allotment of vaccines, county COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now full and the phone line for registration is not available.

"While we understand the urgency and frustration when it comes to vaccine rollout, we are asking our community to remain patient," the health department said. "We know the supply of vaccines does not currently meet the demand, and are doing everything in our power to vaccinate everyone in Phase 1A and 1B as safely, quickly, and as fairly as possible."