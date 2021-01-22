 Skip to main content
Coles County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 20 new cases, full vaccination appointments
CORONAVIRUS

Coles County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 20 new cases, full vaccination appointments

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department announced the deaths of two additional county residents with COVID-19 and the identification of 20 new cases on Friday, and that local vaccine appointments are currently full.

Friday's new figures have increased Coles County's total COVID-19 case count since the pandemic began to 4,879. The total encompasses 11 current hospitalizations, 176 recovering, 4,610 recovered and 82 deaths.

Dale Righter, former state senator, set for next chapter of professional life

The health department said that as it has administered all of Coles County's weekly allotment of vaccines, county COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now full and the phone line for registration is not available.

"While we understand the urgency and frustration when it comes to vaccine rollout, we are asking our community to remain patient," the health department said. "We know the supply of vaccines does not currently meet the demand, and are doing everything in our power to vaccinate everyone in Phase 1A and 1B as safely, quickly, and as fairly as possible."

Community members are encouraged to watch the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and Coles County Health Department websites and social media for next available vaccine appointments. They are also advised to register for the CodeRED alert system to receive the latest vaccine information. Using a cellphone, text the keyword "ColesAlerts" to the number 99411.

EIU theater students continue productions during COVID-19 pandemic

Region 6, which includes Coles County, has moved to the Illinois Department of Public Health's Phase 4 category with less stringent restrictions, including allowing for limited indoor dining and for movie theaters and bowling alleys to reopen.

"As Illinois and its counties await greater supplies and ramp up vaccination, we can all do our part to fight the COVID. Keep wearing your mask and practicing social distancing," the health department said.

The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate continued to decline Friday to 5%, marking the 14th consecutive day the rate has decreased.

IDPH reported 7,042 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Friday, and 95 additional deaths. In the previous 24 hours, 125,831 test results had been reported for a total of 15.2 million since the pandemic started.

The JG-TC's top stories of 2020

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

