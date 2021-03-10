 Skip to main content
Coles County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
COVID | LOCAL, STATE

Coles County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

CHARLESTON — Twenty new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Coles County on Wednesday.

The new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s overall total to 5,405, a news release from the Coles County Health Department said.

The release said the total includes eight county residents who are currently hospitalized and 110 who are recovering from the disease. Also, 5,194 have recovered and 93 are deceased, it said.

The release also said county residents who are in the current phase for COVID-19 vaccinations can register for vaccinations by sending an email to covid19@co.coles.il.us.

The email should include the registering person’s legal name, birthdate and phone number, it said.

It also said vaccination information is available online from the Illinois Department of Public Health at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata?county=Coles.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,682 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 30 additional deaths.

To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,202,709 cases, including 20,810 deaths.

