Coles County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The Coles County Health Department has reported that 22 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Thursday.

The health department in a statement said that the total case count for Coles County is now 723, with four currently hospitalized, 451 recovered, 20 deceased, and 248 recovering.

"Coles County continues to report COVID-19 virus widely spread throughout the Coles County area. Remember to do your part by following the 3 W’s - Wear a mask if you are out in the public, Watch your distance (stay greater than 6 feet), and Wash your hands to help decrease the spread of the community wide COVID-19 virus," the health department reported.

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.