Coles County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
Coles County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

MATTOON — The Coles County Health Department has reported that 22 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Thursday.

The health department in a statement said that the total case count for Coles County is now 723, with four currently hospitalized, 451 recovered, 20 deceased, and 248 recovering.

"Coles County continues to report COVID-19 virus widely spread throughout the Coles County area. Remember to do your part by following the 3 W’s - Wear a mask if you are out in the public, Watch your distance (stay greater than 6 feet), and Wash your hands to help decrease the spread of the community wide COVID-19 virus," the health department reported.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

