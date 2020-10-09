Coles County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

The following data have been released by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

CHARLESTON — An additional 22 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Friday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases bring the county's total cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus to 1,695.

Of those, four people are hospitalized, 133 are recovering, 1,522 have recovered and there have been 36 deaths, the news release said.

It also said the county's risk metrics for the disease met it remained in the state's "orange" warning level. The level, determined by the Illinois Department of Public Health, indicates warning signs of an increased risk for COVID-19 in the county, it said.

The release said the warning level is based on data from the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3.

For that time, Coles County's rate of cases per 100,000 in population was 181 while the state target is 50 or less, it said. It also said the county's rate for positive tests is 8.3% while the state target is 8% or less.