Coles County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 22 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Friday.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases bring the county's total cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus to 1,695.
Of those, four people are hospitalized, 133 are recovering, 1,522 have recovered and there have been 36 deaths, the news release said.
It also said the county's risk metrics for the disease met it remained in the state's "orange" warning level. The level, determined by the Illinois Department of Public Health, indicates warning signs of an increased risk for COVID-19 in the county, it said.
The release said the warning level is based on data from the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3.
For that time, Coles County's rate of cases per 100,000 in population was 181 while the state target is 50 or less, it said. It also said the county's rate for positive tests is 8.3% while the state target is 8% or less.
In the release, health department officials urged people to follow precautions to help limit the spread of the disease to keep the county from falling under more stringent state restrictions.
It said those include what's called the "3 Ws," which is wearing face masks, watching distance with social distancing and washing hands frequently.
Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay and be tested, it also said. People should also be tested if they've been in close contact — less than 6 feet in distance for more than 15 minutes — with someone who's tested positive, the release said.
