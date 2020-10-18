 Skip to main content
Coles County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases
breaking top story

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department announced Sunday that 24 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those numbers have reportedly brought the county's total case count to 1,845, with 10 currently hospitalized, 1,597 recovered, 38 deceased, and 200 recovering.

The health department also reported that Coles County remains in the state's "blue level," which indicates that the county is experiencing overall stable metrics. Coles County has reportedly reached an average of 177 case per 100,000 residents, with the county's test positivity rate now at 5.5%.

On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,245 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 22 additional deaths. The state is now reporting a total of 344,048 cases, including 9,214 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 11-17 is 5.3%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 79,296 specimens for a total of 6,775,553. As of last night, 2,012 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 408 patients were in the intensive care unit and 157 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

