Coles County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases
MATTOON — The Coles County Health Department reported that 29 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Monday in the county.

The health department said the new numbers have increased the case count in Coles County since the pandemic began to 4,153, including seven currently hospitalized, 297 recovering, 3,779 recovered, and 70 deceased.

Earlier Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,699 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 98 additional deaths. The state has now reported a total of 905,069 cases, including 15,299 deaths, in 102 counties since the pandemic began.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

