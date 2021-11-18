 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Coles County reports 3 additional COVID-19 deaths

  • Updated
  • 0

The Biden administration is making billions of dollars available to drugmakers to scale up domestic production of COVID-19 vaccines in the hopes of building capacity to produce an additional 1 billion shots per year to share with the world.

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Thursday reported three COVID-related deaths.

In addition, the health department reported 17 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Thursday. That follows the identification of a total of 82 new cases since Friday.

The health department reported that the new figures have increased Coles County's total COVID-19 case count since the pandemic began to 8,569. The total consists of 8,297 recovered, 132 deceased and 140 recovering.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nation's capital to drop most indoor masking rules

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News