Coles County reports 3 more COVID cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported Thursday that three additional laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified in the county.
According to the health department, those new figures have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 5,906. The total consists of three current hospitalizations, 14 active recovering, 5,790 recovered, and 99 deaths.
On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 366 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide, including 18 additional deaths. The state is now reporting a total of 1,386,628 cases, including 23,014 deaths, since the pandemic began.