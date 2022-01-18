 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID | LOCAL

Coles County reports 3 more COVID-related deaths

COVID-19 clinics across the United States are under investigation after patients report issues with testing, accuracy and care.

CHARLESTON — Health officials on Tuesday announced three additional COVID-related deaths in Coles County.

The Coles County Health Department also reported 606 new positive cases since Friday.

The latest numbers bring the total deaths to 150 and total positive cases to 12,923 since the pandemic began. Of those positive cases, 2,805 have been reported this month, which more than doubles the total for the previous record month for positive cases.

