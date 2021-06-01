 Skip to main content
Coles County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases over holiday weekend
The Centers for Disease Control (C.D.C.) published the data on May 23.

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported on Tuesday that a total of three new laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified during the long Memorial Day weekend.

Mattoon church to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

A health department press release reported that there was one new case on Saturday, none on Sunday, and two on Monday for the long weekend, plus none on Tuesday. The new figures have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 5,880. The total consists of one current hospitalization, 37 active recovering, 5,743 recovered, and 99 deaths.

Vaccinations are available to all Illinoisans age 12 and older. The health department reported that 15,157 eligible Coles County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which is 29.79% of the total population of 50,885. Eligible residents are encouraged to contact the health department, their healthcare provider or pharmacy about being vaccinated.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 401 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including eight additional deaths.

More than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

