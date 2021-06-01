Coles County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases over holiday weekend

The Centers for Disease Control (C.D.C.) published the data on May 23.

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported on Tuesday that a total of three new laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified during the long Memorial Day weekend.

A health department press release reported that there was one new case on Saturday, none on Sunday, and two on Monday for the long weekend, plus none on Tuesday. The new figures have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 5,880. The total consists of one current hospitalization, 37 active recovering, 5,743 recovered, and 99 deaths.

Vaccinations are available to all Illinoisans age 12 and older. The health department reported that 15,157 eligible Coles County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which is 29.79% of the total population of 50,885. Eligible residents are encouraged to contact the health department, their healthcare provider or pharmacy about being vaccinated.