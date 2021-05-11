 Skip to main content
Coles County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases
CHARLESTON — Three more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,814.

The release also included a reminder about an upcoming vaccination clinic through an Illinois National Guard program.

The May 22 clinic will take place at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Education Center and registration is available online at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/577593e1-506a-45e3-ac47-27fc8bfb88f6/.

Vaccinations will be available for any Illinois resident age 18 and older and the Johnson & Johnson brand single-dose vaccine will be used.

The news release also said the county’s COVID-19 case total includes six residents who are currently hospitalized and 24 who are recovering from the disease.

It said 5,690 county residents have recovered and 94 have died from the disease.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,562 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 26 additional deaths. To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,357,953 cases, including 22,261 deaths.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

