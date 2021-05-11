Coles County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Three more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,814.

The release also included a reminder about an upcoming vaccination clinic through an Illinois National Guard program.

The May 22 clinic will take place at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Education Center and registration is available online at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/577593e1-506a-45e3-ac47-27fc8bfb88f6/.

Vaccinations will be available for any Illinois resident age 18 and older and the Johnson & Johnson brand single-dose vaccine will be used.