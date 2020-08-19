Coles County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

The health department in a statement said that the total case count for Coles County is now 701, with three currently hospitalized, 420 recovered, 20 deceased, and 258 recovering.

"Coles County is experiencing COVID-19 spread throughout the entire county. Wear a mask if you are out in the public, watch your distance (stay greater than 6 feet), and wash your hands to help decrease the spread of the community wide COVID-19 virus. We all have to do our part and be a solution," the health department recently reported.