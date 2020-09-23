 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County reports 34 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
breaking top story

Coles County reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Thirty-four additional COVID-19 cases have been identified in Coles County, health officials said Wednesday.

The county health department in a statement reported that the new figures have brought the case count total for Coles County to 1,468, with five currently hospitalized, 1,260 recovered, 29 deceased, and 174 recovering.

Coles County Road 1000N construction work planned

The rolling seven-day average positivity rate in the state remained at 3.5 percent Wednesday for the fifth straight day, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, which reported another 1,848 new cases of the virus among 46,391 test results reported over the previous 24 hours.

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing Illinois children?

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News