Coles County reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Thirty-four additional COVID-19 cases have been identified in Coles County, health officials said Wednesday.

The county health department in a statement reported that the new figures have brought the case count total for Coles County to 1,468, with five currently hospitalized, 1,260 recovered, 29 deceased, and 174 recovering.

The rolling seven-day average positivity rate in the state remained at 3.5 percent Wednesday for the fifth straight day, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, which reported another 1,848 new cases of the virus among 46,391 test results reported over the previous 24 hours.

