Coles County reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Friday reported the deaths of four additional Coles County residents with COVID-19.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to their families and friends," the health department said. "We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved ones in this very difficult time."

In addition, the health department reported that 26 additional laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Friday, for a total of 166 new cases for the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 1. The new cases have increased Coles County total case count since the pandemic began to 7,799, with 7,428 recovered, 116 deceased, and 255 active cases.

The health department reported that it is highly recommending that all eligible residents, ages 12 and up, get vaccinated as soon as possible. It reported that 19,752 Coles County residents, 38.82% of the population, have been fully vaccinated compared to 64.75% of Illinois residents ages 12 and older.

Community members can get information on vaccinations by visiting www.vaccines.gov, texting their ZIP code to 438829, or calling 1-800-232-0233.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

