Coles County reports 4 COVID-related deaths

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department said Monday there have been four COVID-related deaths since its last report.

In addition, the county also reported 81 positive cases — 26 cases on Friday, 21 on Saturday, four on Sunday and 30 on Monday.

This brings the total number of positive cases to 14,957 and total deaths to 163 since the pandemic began.

For the week of Feb. 6-12, there were 200 cases, a decrease of 43.50% compared to the previous week. For the month, there have been 491 cases, a dramatic decrease from January when the county reported 4,650 cases.

