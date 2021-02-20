Coles County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported on Friday that four additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified in the county.
According to the health department, the new figures reportedly have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 5,238. The total consists of six currently hospitalized, 139 recovering, 5,004 recovered, and 89 deceased.
The health department also reported that COVID-19 vaccine first doses will be limited in the next couple of weeks. When vaccine is available for first doses, the health department will share this information on social media and its CodeRED alerts.
The health department thanks community members for their patience and encourages them to continuing wearing masks, washing their hands frequently, and watching their distance as they wait for vaccines to become available.
On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,219 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 63 additional deaths. The state is now reporting a total of 1,170,902 cases, including 20,192 deaths, since the pandemic began.
There were 1,596 people hospitalized with COVID-19 late Thursday, with 366 patients in intensive care units and 190 on ventilators.
The state has received 2.6 million doses of the vaccine designed to prevent COVID-19, and has administered 2,060,706 of them as either the first or second of two required shots for each person to be inoculated.
Officials reported 83,673 doses were administered on Thursday.