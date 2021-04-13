Coles County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Four more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,619.

Of those, three county residents are hospitalized with the disease and 34 others are recovering, the release said. It also said 5,488 county residents have recovered from the disease and 94 are deceased.

Also, Coles County daily test positivity rate of as Saturday was 2.2%, the release said. For the state region that includes Coles County, the rate is 3.7%, it said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 3,193 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 17 additional deaths.

Currently, the IDPH is reporting a total of 1,285,398 cases, including 21,540 deaths.

