Coles County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases Friday
Coles County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases Friday

MATTOON — The Coles County Health Department reported that 40 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Friday.

"Coles County continues to report COVID-19 virus widely spread throughout the Coles County area. Remember to do your part by following the 3 W’s - Wear a mask if you are out in the public, Watch your distance (stay greater than 6 feet), and Wash your hands to help decrease the spread of the community wide COVID-19 virus," the health department previously reported.

In nearby Shelby County, official announced six new cases of COVID-19.

The county as of Friday has had 138 positive cases, 36 active cases, two deaths, 100 people out of isolation and 2,589 negative test results. 

Shelby County’s positivity rate was at 5.4% for the week ending Aug. 8, putting it at a "warning level" for the state. Multiple COVID warning levels puts the county at risk for restrictions.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

