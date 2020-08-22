Coles County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases Friday

MATTOON — The Coles County Health Department reported that 40 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Friday.
"Coles County continues to report COVID-19 virus widely spread throughout the Coles County area. Remember to do your part by following the 3 W’s - Wear a mask if you are out in the public, Watch your distance (stay greater than 6 feet), and Wash your hands to help decrease the spread of the community wide COVID-19 virus," the health department previously reported.
In nearby Shelby County, official announced six new cases of COVID-19.
The county as of Friday has had 138 positive cases, 36 active cases, two deaths, 100 people out of isolation and 2,589 negative test results.
Shelby County’s positivity rate was at 5.4% for the week ending Aug. 8, putting it at a "warning level" for the state. Multiple COVID warning levels puts the county at risk for restrictions.
PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?
Timothy Davison
Paulette Webster
Lilliana Boyd
Leroy Swayzer
Leah Melliere
Lashayla Sanders
Kaydn Patton
Kameron Davis
Kadden Spencer
Joshua Mahaffey
Jenna Snyder
Heidi Gonzalez
Emoni Harris
Donna Mezo
Chengxu and Zhaoxu Wang
Anton Gann
Anthony Burgos
Amarion Roberts
Alyssa Denton
Adriana Schlernitzauer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!