Coles County reports 48 COVID-19 cases Wednesday

CHARLESTON - The Coles County Health Department reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The latest numbers brings the total positive cases to 14,842 since the pandemic began in March 2020. The total number of deaths stands at 158.

The health department also reported that 43.47% of Coles County residents are vaccinated, with 47.11% receiving at least on dose as of Feb. 8.

Currently, there are 31 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and out of those hospitalized, three are in the Critical Care Unit. Four others are being monitored in the COVID @ Home program.

