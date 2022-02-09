 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Coles County reports 48 COVID-19 cases Wednesday

  • 0

Asked about Illinois' COVID-19 mitigation measures on Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he had been pleased with recent data about COVID-19 hospitalizations, which are trending down. "You'll be hearing shortly about plans that we have," he said.

CHARLESTON - The Coles County Health Department reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. 

Coles County COVID-19 Stats 2.9.22.jpg

The latest numbers brings the total positive cases to 14,842 since the pandemic began in March 2020. The total number of deaths stands at 158. 

The health department also reported that 43.47% of Coles County residents are vaccinated, with 47.11% receiving at least on dose as of Feb. 8. 

Mattoon, Charleston schools drop mask mandate

Currently, there are 31 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and out of those hospitalized, three are in the Critical Care Unit. Four others are being monitored in the COVID @ Home program.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Darren Bailey reacts to Pritzker lifting mask mandate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News