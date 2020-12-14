Coles County reports 49 new COVID cases on Monday

CHARLESTON — Health officials on Monday reported 49 more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The latest positive cases bring the county's total to 3,913 since the pandemic began, a news release from the Coles County Health Department stated.
Of those, total cases 16 are hospitalized, 3,502 have recovered, 66 have died and 329 are recovering.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 7,214 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 103 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 856,118 cases, including 14,394 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,256 specimens for a total 11,869,088. As of last night, 4,951 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,070 patients were in the ICU and 621 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
