 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County reports 49 new COVID cases on Monday
0 comments
alert

Coles County reports 49 new COVID cases on Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Health officials on Monday reported 49 more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest positive cases bring the county's total to 3,913 since the pandemic began, a news release from the Coles County Health Department stated.

Of those, total cases 16 are hospitalized, 3,502 have recovered, 66 have died and 329 are recovering.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 7,214 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 103 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 856,118 cases, including 14,394 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,256 specimens for a total 11,869,088. As of last night, 4,951 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,070 patients were in the ICU and 621 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News