Coles County reports 49 new COVID cases on Monday

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 856,118 cases, including 14,394 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,256 specimens for a total 11,869,088. As of last night, 4,951 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,070 patients were in the ICU and 621 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.