Coles County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional five Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the county Health Department announced Sunday.

A news release from the department said the new cases brought the county's total for the disease caused by the coronavirus to 1,712.

Of those, three people are hospitalized, 150 are recovering, 1,523 have recovered and 36 are deceased, the news release said.

The release said the county remains in the state's "orange" warning level indicating an increased risk for the disease.

It said the latest data show the county's case rate per 100,000 in population is 181 while the state target is less than 50. The county's rate of positive cases is 8.3% while the state target is 8% or less, it said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 2,727 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease and 9 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 319,150 cases, including 8,984 deaths, in Illinois. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 4-10 is 4.2%.