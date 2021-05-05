Coles County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional five Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Coles County Health Department reported that to date, the new cases brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,794.

Of those, six county residents are currently hospitalized and 46 are recovering from the disease, the release said.

It said 5,648 county residents have recovered and the total number of deaths from the disease remains at 94, unchanged since March 29.

Local health officials also said that email registration for COVID-19 vaccinations is again available. The release said those interested in receiving a vaccination should send an email to covid19@co.coles.il.us.

CVS Pharmacies also announced Wednesday that it is now offering walk-in and same-day appointment COVID-19 vaccines at its Illinois locations.

Same-day scheduling is available at CVS.com with appointments available as soon as one hour from scheduling. Appointments are updated throughout the day to account for cancellations and new openings.

