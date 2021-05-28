 Skip to main content
Coles County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases
Coles County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

The Centers for Disease Control (C.D.C.) published the data on May 23.

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported on Friday that five new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified in the county.

According to the health department, the new figures have increased the county's total case count since the pandemic began to 5,877. The total case count is comprised of one currently hospitalized, 34 recovering, 5,743 recovered, and 99 deceased.

Mattoon church to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 982 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide, including 21 additional deaths. The state is now reporting a total of 1,380,261 cases, including 22,739 deaths, since the pandemic began.

The local health department reported that 29.61% of eligible Coles County residents have been fully vaccinated so far, in comparison to 40.88% statewide.

Local efforts include the Illinois Department of Public Health being set to hold a vaccination clinic with one-time Johnson & Johnson shots from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday at First United Methodist, 1601 Charleston Ave., in Mattoon. For information on registering for the vaccination clinic, visit https://mattoonumc.com/.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

