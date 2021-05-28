Coles County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported on Friday that five new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified in the county.

According to the health department, the new figures have increased the county's total case count since the pandemic began to 5,877. The total case count is comprised of one currently hospitalized, 34 recovering, 5,743 recovered, and 99 deceased.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 982 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide, including 21 additional deaths. The state is now reporting a total of 1,380,261 cases, including 22,739 deaths, since the pandemic began.

The local health department reported that 29.61% of eligible Coles County residents have been fully vaccinated so far, in comparison to 40.88% statewide.